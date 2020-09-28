 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate fatal shooting in north St. Louis County
0 comments

Police investigate fatal shooting in north St. Louis County

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was fatally shot Monday evening in the 11100 block of Suntree Drive, in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County. 

Police responded just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance; soon after, police say the call was upgraded to a homicide.

Police found a man, who they believed to be in his mid-20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

One person is in custody, police say. The county's bureau of crimes against persons is investigating. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports