Police investigate fatal shooting in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was fatally shot Monday evening in the 11100 block of Suntree Drive, in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County.

Police responded just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance; soon after, police say the call was upgraded to a homicide.

Police found a man, who they believed to be in his mid-20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in custody, police say. The county's bureau of crimes against persons is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.