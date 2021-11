ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane, police said.

The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said. They did not release the man's name. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened in the city's Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood.

This is breaking news. More details will be added as they become available.