ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally wounded Wednesday morning in the Ville neighborhood, police said.

The man was found about 11 a.m. in the 2400 block of Whittier suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous or possibly receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).