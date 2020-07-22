Police investigate fatal shooting in west St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in west St. Louis.

Police were called about 3:15 p.m. to Delmar Boulevard and Academy Avenue for a report of a man shot in the neck. Police initially said he was conscious and breathing, but later reported the incident as a homicide.

No other information was provided about the victim or a potential suspect.

The scene was on the edge of the city's Central West End and Academy neighborhoods.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.