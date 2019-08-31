RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Shots were fired near the ST. Louis Galleria mall on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The mall remained open, but Clayton Road was closed west of Brentwood Boulevard while police investigated. Several police officers were gathered atop the uncovered parking garage behind the Simmons Bank at 8151 Clayton Road.
The Clayton police department said it was assisting Richmond Heights police in the investigation of the incident. Also on the scene were police vehicles from Ladue, Maplewood and St. Louis County.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell also responded to the scene.
Two women standing near the Galleria were crying and told a Post-Dispatch reporter that their brother had been shot by police. Racheal Jones and Kameshia McDile, both of St. Louis, said their brother and his girlfriend were shopping at the Galleria on Saturday afternoon. They said the girlfriend called them and said police had chased their brother outside and shot him.
The women said they don't know their brother's condition.
"We don't know if he's dead or alive," Jones said.
