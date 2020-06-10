Police investigate homicide in Dellwood

DELLWOOD — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the killing of a man Tuesday night in Dellwood.

Police were called about 10 p.m. to the 1000 block of Keelen Drive, where they found a man dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Police say they have identified the dead man but are withholding his identity as they work to find and notify his nearest relatives of his death.

Authorities released no details on how the man was killed.

A Dellwood man was also charged Monday in the fatal shooting of his step-brother.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or 314-427-8000.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.