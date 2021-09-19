Police investigate shooting Saturday night inside popular Rigazzi's restaurant

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a shooting Saturday night inside the popular Rigazzi’s restaurant in The Hill neighborhood.

A 36-year-old male shot a 33-year-old male in the leg during an argument around 8:45 p.m.

The restaurant opened in 1957 at 4945 Daggett Avenue and touts itself as the oldest restaurant in the historic Italian neighborhood. It’s known for its red-and-white checkered tablecloths, toasted raviolis and “Frozen Fishbowl,” a 32-ounce frozen goblet used for drinks.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

