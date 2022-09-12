Police investigate 'suspicious death' in St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating what they've deemed a "sudden, suspicious death" in the city's College Hill neighborhood.
Police were called to the 4400 block of North 20th Street around 11 a.m. Monday. They found a man dead of an unknown injury, and the medical examiner's office has taken over the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
