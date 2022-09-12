 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigate 'suspicious death' in St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating what they've deemed a "sudden, suspicious death" in the city's College Hill neighborhood. 

Police were called to the 4400 block of North 20th Street around 11 a.m. Monday. They found a man dead of an unknown injury, and the medical examiner's office has taken over the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News