Police investigate threat against Mehlville High, school goes virtual for last day of class

ST. LOUIS — Mehlville High School on Friday switched to virtual learning for its last day of the year after a student received an anonymous threat.

A student came to school officials Thursday after school to report an anonymous threat they had received "that could impact the safety of Mehlville High School," a post on the school's Facebook stated.

St. Louis County police were contacted and investigated "through the night." No suspects have been identified and the investigation remained ongoing Friday morning, according to the post.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close campus to students for the last day of the year," the post stated.

The school's teachers were helping students join class virtually, with third block beginning at 8:30 a.m. and seventh block beginning at 10:05 a.m.

"Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure the safety of students, staff and campus," the school wrote in the post, which was also sent out to parents and staff in an email.

The message on Facebook came from Jason Landherr, Mehlville High School principal, and Jeff Bresler, Mehlville School District's assistant superintendent, supervision of schools.

