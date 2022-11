WASHINTON PARK — State and local police were investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday in Washington Park.

Troopers were called to the 2300 block of North 52nd Street for a death investigation around 9:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

Margaret Stewart, 59, of Belleville was pronounced dead at 10:25 a.m. by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Additional details, including a preliminary cause and manner of her death, were not immediately available.