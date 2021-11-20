 Skip to main content
Police investigating after body found in vacant Dutchtown building
ST. LOUIS — A decomposed body was found Friday night inside a vacant building in the Dutchtown neighborhood, police said.

Police responded about 7:30 p.m. to a call in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street. 

The city medical examiner's office found no signs of trauma but labeled the incident a suspicious death. The age, race or gender of the person could not be immediately determined.

