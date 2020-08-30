Police investigating after fatal shooting in Dutchtown

Updated at 2:15 p.m. after police didn't find a suspect in the complex.

ST. LOUIS — Police thought a man had barricaded himself in an apartment complex after a fatal shooting Sunday, but when they entered the building, they didn't find the suspect.

The shooting happened about 8 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bingham. Officers found a male victim dead in that block, according to a tweet from the department.

Police were outside the complex for hours until they entered, and didn't find the suspect. The area was reopened to traffic after 2 p.m., according to a tweet from the department.

Police didn't release any information about the victim; the homicide department is handling the investigation.

The 3500 block of Bingham is east of South Grand Boulevard about two blocks south of Meramec Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood.