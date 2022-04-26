Police investigating after man shot in O'Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot multiple times just before noon Tuesday in the O'Fallon neighborhood of north St. Louis.
Police said he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
Investigators had most of the 4300 block of Penrose Street taped off around 12:30 p.m. and dozens of evidence markers could be seen on the street.
Bloody clothing was on the ground near a white Pontiac Grand Prix.
Additional information about the incident was not released.
Dana Rieck
Dana Rieck is a public safety and breaking news reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
