 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Ferguson home

  • 0

FERGUSON — Police were investigating Friday after a man was shot and killed in a Ferguson home.

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. said officers were called to the 7400 block of Blanding Drive around 2 a.m. Friday.

They found a man who had been shot, he said. Paramedics tried to save his life but he died shortly thereafter.

McCall said investigators discovered several shots were fired into the residence, one of them hitting the man.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called in to investigate.

Police as of Friday afternoon had not released the name of the man who died.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News