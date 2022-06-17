Police investigating after man shot, killed in Ferguson home

FERGUSON — Police were investigating Friday after a man was shot and killed in a Ferguson home.

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. said officers were called to the 7400 block of Blanding Drive around 2 a.m. Friday.

They found a man who had been shot, he said. Paramedics tried to save his life but he died shortly thereafter.

McCall said investigators discovered several shots were fired into the residence, one of them hitting the man.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called in to investigate.

Police as of Friday afternoon had not released the name of the man who died.