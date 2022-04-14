Police investigating after St. Louis man dies four months after being hurt in robbery

ST. LOUIS — The January death of a St. Louis man who was robbed at gunpoint in September is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers said Anthony Fields, 51, died Jan. 16 in a hospital, and the medical examiner notified them earlier this week that his death was ruled a homicide as a result of the injuries he suffered during the robbery.

Officers said they responded to a call Sept. 17 around 10 p.m., and found Fields suffering from multiple injuries. He told police he was in the area of Lee and Newstead avenues when a car pulled up alongside him and three men demanded money from him while one of them pointed a handgun in his direction.

He said he and one of the men began fighting. Then the other two men got involved, eventually taking Field's money and driving off.

Fields was taken to the hospital.

Officers have not identified any suspects; the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).