Police investigating after STL sticker bus goes up in flames

ST. LOUIS — The story of the "STL sticker bus" began with a successful quest to set a record for sporting more than 29,000 stickers. It ended in flames.

St. Louis police have been asked to investigate after the heavily adorned bus that's listed in the Guinness World Records caught fire Friday afternoon in downtown St. Louis.

No one was injured in the blaze, which began about 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Delmar Boulevard, fire officials said.

Firefighters believe the blaze was started under suspicious circumstances, department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby said, adding that it's been turned over to police to investigate.

The sticker bus made news in 2017 when its owners at the time, Jason Bockman and Jimmy Sewell, took it to LouFest in an effort to earn a Guinness World Record for most stickers on a bus. People attending the festival and curious passersby were able to contribute to the tally.

Most stickers on a bus

Jimmy Sewell with the Mascot Agency marketing firm in St. Louis and Strange Donuts owner Jason Bockman achieved this record at Loufest in Forest Park in 2017, when they parked a decommissioned Metro bus on the upper Muny lot and got people to put 29,083 stickers on it. Sticker enthusiasts from all over the world mailed in stickers to place on the bus, and people at Loufest paid to sign their names on the stickers and place them there. They called the event the STL Sticker Swap and the mayor proclaimed it “STL Sticks Together Day” to commemorate the record. (Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, vhahn@post-dispatch.com)

The record was certified in the fall of 2017, and to this day, the vehicle still holds the Guinness title for most stickers on a bus — 29,083 unique stickers that do not overlap.

Bockman and Sewell, both local business owners, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2017 they wanted to raise awareness and celebrate the diversity that stickers represent, which is how they landed on the goal of setting a Guinness World Record. 

Bockman said Friday he no longer owns the bus; it was not immediately clear who does.

The duo had purchased the retired, 40-foot 2001 Gillig Phantom from Bi-State Development, which oversees Metro operations. 

No other details on the fire were available Friday afternoon.

