Police investigating after STL sticker bus goes up in flames

ST. LOUIS — The story of the "STL sticker bus" began with a successful quest to set a record for sporting more than 29,000 stickers. It ended in flames.

St. Louis police have been asked to investigate after the heavily adorned bus that's listed in the Guinness World Records caught fire Friday afternoon in downtown St. Louis.

No one was injured in the blaze, which began about 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Delmar Boulevard, fire officials said.

Firefighters believe the blaze was started under suspicious circumstances, department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby said, adding that it's been turned over to police to investigate.

The sticker bus made news in 2017 when its owners at the time, Jason Bockman and Jimmy Sewell, took it to LouFest in an effort to earn a Guinness World Record for most stickers on a bus. People attending the festival and curious passersby were able to contribute to the tally.

The record was certified in the fall of 2017, and to this day, the vehicle still holds the Guinness title for most stickers on a bus — 29,083 unique stickers that do not overlap.

Bockman and Sewell, both local business owners, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2017 they wanted to raise awareness and celebrate the diversity that stickers represent, which is how they landed on the goal of setting a Guinness World Record.

Bockman said Friday he no longer owns the bus; it was not immediately clear who does.

The duo had purchased the retired, 40-foot 2001 Gillig Phantom from Bi-State Development, which oversees Metro operations.

No other details on the fire were available Friday afternoon.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.