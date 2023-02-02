ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting involving a man and a juvenile in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Police say before 7 p.m., a man was found shot in the basement of a home in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police did not release the condition of the man or a juvenile they located, but said both were found unconscious and not breathing.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Coroners remove a second body from the scene of a double shooting along the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. According to police a juvenile victim was located unconscious and not breathing and a male victim was located in the basement not concious or breathing with a gunshot wound to the back. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Homicide detectives respond to a double shooting along the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. According to police a juvenile victim was located unconscious and not breathing and a male victim was located in the basement not concious or breathing with a gunshot wound to the back. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Homicide detectives talk with family members at the scene of a double shooting along the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. According to police a juvenile victim was located unconscious and not breathing and a male victim was located in the basement not concious or breathing with a gunshot wound to the back. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com