 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating East St. Louis homicide
0 comments

Police investigating East St. Louis homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois State Police said Friday that they're investigating the death of a 49-year-old East St. Louis man as a homicide.

Demetrius Golliday was killed in his home in the 300 block of North 70th Street, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said. Golliday appeared to have been shot, he said, and was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m. Friday.

Police did not indicate when Golliday was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 618-571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477 to provide information anonymously.

• Get crime reports for the St. Louis region

• Map: St. Louis-area homicides in 2019

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up For Discussion: Sen. Roy Blunt forgoes 2022 reelection bid

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports