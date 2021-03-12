Police investigating East St. Louis homicide

EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois State Police said Friday that they're investigating the death of a 49-year-old East St. Louis man as a homicide.

Demetrius Golliday was killed in his home in the 300 block of North 70th Street, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said. Golliday appeared to have been shot, he said, and was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m. Friday.

Police did not indicate when Golliday was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 618-571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477 to provide information anonymously.

