 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating fatal crash in Jennings
0 comments

Police investigating fatal crash in Jennings

Subscribe for $1 a month

JENNINGS — St. Louis County police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday evening near the intersection of Jennings Station Road and McLaran Avenue.

Police did not provide further information.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports