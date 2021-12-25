 Skip to main content
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Overland
OVERLAND — Police are looking for the driver who fled after striking and killing a pedestrian early Saturday morning. 

The incident happened at Midland Boulevard and Woodson Road in Overland, police said. The person has not been identified. 

Authorities are asking for anyone with information to call the Overland police at 636-529-8210. 

