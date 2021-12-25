Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Overland

OVERLAND — Police are looking for the driver who fled after striking and killing a pedestrian early Saturday morning.
The incident happened at Midland Boulevard and Woodson Road in Overland, police said. The person has not been identified.
Authorities are asking for anyone with information to call the Overland police at 636-529-8210.
From staff reports
