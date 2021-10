JENNINGS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday in Jennings.

St. Louis County police were called around 4:18 p.m. to the 2500 block of Oepts Avenue where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.