KINLOCH — Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man whose body was found with gunshot wounds near a burning car early Saturday.
Kinloch police were called at 12:12 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 8100 block of Scudder Avenue. And Kinloch firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at the same location, a wilderness of empty blocks almost touched by passenger jets as they land at St. Louis Lambert International Airport from the east.
The body of the victim, estimated to be 20-30 years old, was found in the grass near the burning car, police said.
Kinloch Police handed the investigation over to St. Louis County Police.
It was one of two homicides reported in the midnight hour, about seven miles apart. In the other case, St. Louis police were investigating the death of a woman who had been shot in the stomach in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.
Anyone with information was asked to call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.