 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating fatal shooting in north St. Louis County
0 comments

Police investigating fatal shooting in north St. Louis County

{{featured_button_text}}
Crime scene tape
© Fer Gregory

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was an adult male who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers located the victim around 11 a.m. in a driveway on the 400 block of Macdougall Drive, in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Aisha and Tony discuss the pandemic’s effect on their pets

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports