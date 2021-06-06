Police investigating fatal shooting in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning.
According to police, the victim was an adult male who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers located the victim around 11 a.m. in a driveway on the 400 block of Macdougall Drive, in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.