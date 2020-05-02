You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating fatal shooting in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death in an alley in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4:40 p.m. and found Dominique Williams, 20, of St. Louis, suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley behind the 1300 block of Burd Avenue. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

