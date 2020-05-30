Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer incident

ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating a fatal tractor-trailer incident that took place early Saturday morning during protests here.
According to information released by police Saturday afternoon, the truck driver was unaware when he drove away that someone was between the truck's two trailers.
The driver had been rerouted to North Broadway from Interstate 44 downtown, which was shut down by protests.
He stopped again because of another gathering of protesters, according to information from police. Several people went into the first trailer of the FedEx truck and began removing items.
Two people displayed guns, according to the police report. Afraid, the driver sounded the truck's horn and drove north, until he was stopped by police.
A man was stuck in the converter dolly between the two trailers, and was caught by a tire and pulled underneath the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
The fatality occurred around 3 a.m., after local protesters took to the streets Friday night and early Saturday in solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis and across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd was an African American who died while in police custody. A video taken at the scene shows a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes. Four officers at the scene were fired; one of them was charged Friday in his death.
