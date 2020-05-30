Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer incident

ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating a fatal tractor-trailer incident that took place early Saturday morning during protests here.

According to information released by police Saturday afternoon, the truck driver was unaware when he drove away that someone was between the truck's two trailers.

The driver had been rerouted to North Broadway from Interstate 44 downtown, which was shut down by protests.

He stopped again because of another gathering of protesters, according to information from police. Several people went into the first trailer of the FedEx truck and began removing items.

Two people displayed guns, according to the police report. Afraid, the driver sounded the truck's horn and drove north, until he was stopped by police.

A man was stuck in the converter dolly between the two trailers, and was caught by a tire and pulled underneath the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.