Police investigating homicide in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood on Friday, police said. 

Emergency medical workers initially responded to a report of a "person down" in the 2700 block of Bacon Street shortly before 9 p.m.

A man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old was found fatally shot on the scene, police said. No other details were available. 

