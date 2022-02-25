Police investigating homicide in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood on Friday, police said.
Emergency medical workers initially responded to a report of a "person down" in the 2700 block of Bacon Street shortly before 9 p.m.
A man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old was found fatally shot on the scene, police said. No other details were available.
From staff reports
