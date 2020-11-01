 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating homicide in north St. Louis County
0 comments

Police investigating homicide in north St. Louis County

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating a homicide Sunday at the Lucas Hunt Village apartment complex near Norwood Court, off of Interstate 70.

Police received a shooting call just before 1 p.m.

No further information was immediately provided. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports