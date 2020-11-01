Police investigating homicide in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating a homicide Sunday at the Lucas Hunt Village apartment complex near Norwood Court, off of Interstate 70.
Police received a shooting call just before 1 p.m.
No further information was immediately provided.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Rachel Rice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today