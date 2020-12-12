 Skip to main content
Police investigating homicide in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found outside an apartment complex on Saturday in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Police responded at 11:37 a.m. on Saturday to the 11000 block of Oak Forest Parkway Drive. They located a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex there. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, and later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim.

