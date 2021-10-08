 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating human remains found in north St. Louis County
0 comments

Police investigating human remains found in north St. Louis County

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating human remains found Friday in a creek in unincorporated St. Louis County. 

About 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers responding to a call for "found property" in the 6700 block of Finchdale Court located what appeared to be partial human remains in a nearby creek, county police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in a release.

The approximate address where the remains were found is near Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County.

No additional information was available, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

St. Louis County Police Department asked anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News