Police investigating human remains found in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating human remains found Friday in a creek in unincorporated St. Louis County.

About 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers responding to a call for "found property" in the 6700 block of Finchdale Court located what appeared to be partial human remains in a nearby creek, county police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in a release.

The approximate address where the remains were found is near Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County.

No additional information was available, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

St. Louis County Police Department asked anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

