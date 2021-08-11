Police investigating noose found in Benton Park tree; resident calls it an 'act of hate'

“It’s terrifying,” Ho said of the discovery.

Alderman Dan Guenther, 9th Ward, is knocking on doors to see if neighbors know anything and to try to unite people behind an anti-racism message.

“I’ve been trying to come up with an actual written statement, and I can’t tell you how hard it is when I’m just so outraged over something like this,” Guenther said. “I want to make sure that the FBI does take this seriously, as it is a hate crime ... racial intimidation is not acceptable, not only in my ward but in the whole city. We choose to live in a community where we have diversity, and for something like this to happen in 2021 is kind of heartbreaking.”

The contractor, who has lived and worked in the area for 20 years, said she’s now looking over her shoulder, wondering who could have put the noose there and whether it was someone from the area.

“I just thought the Soulard, Benton Park area to be the most diverse of all St. Louis,” she said. “Who would even do something like that?"