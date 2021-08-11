Police investigating noose found in Benton Park tree; resident calls it an 'act of hate'

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a Black woman found a noose hanging from a tree on a Benton Park property where she regularly works. The woman who owns the house where the noose was found is mobilizing the neighborhood to speak out against racism.
Julia Ho owns the home under renovation on Lemp Avenue where the noose, a symbol steeped in racist history, was found early last Thursday, wrapped tightly around the branch of a tree near the rear of the property. Ho is Asian American, and the contractor working on her home renovations is a Black woman who is also a longtime Benton Park resident and business owner. The contractor, who asked to remain anonymous because she feels her life and business are being threatened, said she was “shocked” to see the noose.
“I thought, ‘Whoever did this, do they even know me? Who is this directed to: Me or Julia?’ Because we’re both people of color,” the contractor said. “I just saw this rather impressive noose, and the way it’s looped around the tree four times — someone took the time to climb that tree. Nothing about it was accidental. It was all an act of purpose, an act of hate.”
The contractor called Ho, who was out of town at the time, and then called police, who said they are investigating. Police said the noose could have been placed any time from July 29 to the day it was found. Investigators are looking for any surveillance footage.
“It’s terrifying,” Ho said of the discovery.
Alderman Dan Guenther, 9th Ward, is knocking on doors to see if neighbors know anything and to try to unite people behind an anti-racism message.
“I’ve been trying to come up with an actual written statement, and I can’t tell you how hard it is when I’m just so outraged over something like this,” Guenther said. “I want to make sure that the FBI does take this seriously, as it is a hate crime ... racial intimidation is not acceptable, not only in my ward but in the whole city. We choose to live in a community where we have diversity, and for something like this to happen in 2021 is kind of heartbreaking.”
The contractor, who has lived and worked in the area for 20 years, said she’s now looking over her shoulder, wondering who could have put the noose there and whether it was someone from the area.
“I just thought the Soulard, Benton Park area to be the most diverse of all St. Louis,” she said. “Who would even do something like that?"
Ho said she is also afraid for her personal safety. She said she has faced increasing hostility since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she’s also had neighbors reach out to voice their support. She’s determined to spread the word so that the culprit is caught and the community changes for the better.