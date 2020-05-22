Police investigating shooting death in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man in north St. Louis County died Friday after he was found in a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

County police officers found the unidentified man shortly after 11 a.m. at a residence in the 11100 block of Riaza Square. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

A suspect was taken into custody, authorities said, but no other information was provided other than that he's a juvenile.

Police ask anyone with information to call county police at 636-529-8210, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

