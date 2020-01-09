Police investigating suspicious deaths of two infants in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating the deaths Wednesday of two infants at a North County home, authorities said.

The babies' mother called police to report an emergency birth of twins about 7:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rountree Drive, a residential neighborhood near Spanish Lake. When officers arrived they found her two infants, a girl and boy, dead at the scene.

The mother told officers she unexpectedly went into labor and the infants were stillborn.

"While it is possible that this was a medical event, the incident has been re-classified to a suspicious death," St. Louis County police said in a statement.

The manner or cause of death of the infants has not yet been determined, police said.

Police did not provide any additional information on the deaths Thursday.

County police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, tips can be given to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.