ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A woman and two men have been killed so far in August in East St. Louis and Washington Park, according to the Illinois State Police. State police are assisting East St. Louis police and Washington Park police with their homicide investigations.
Domonick White, 34, died of a gunshot wound at the Samuel Gompers Homes on Aug. 3 in broad daylight. Police were called to the scene at 4:34 p.m.
On Aug. 7, police responded to the area of North 58th Street and Avon Avenue in Washington Park and found Alvin Williams, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said someone was seen fleeing the scene on foot, but it is unknown what led up to the shooting. Williams died of his injuries.
Most recently, Keisha Tolson, 29, was found shot in her vehicle in East St. Louis on Sunday. Police had responded to a call about a vehicle off the roadway in the area of North 15th Street and Ohio Avenue. Tolson's car engine was still running when police arrived.
Illinois State Police officials said they don't believe any of the recent homicides are related to three previous killings of women in the Washington Park and East St. Louis area.