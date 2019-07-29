ST. LOUIS COUNTY — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 were shut down in north St. Louis County on Monday morning as police investigated a possible shooting.
Police first responded to a report of a driver leaving the scene of an accident, St. Louis County police said.
Officials said three people may have fled the crash, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the closure of the highway at Jennings Station Road at about 9:45 a.m. The department asked drivers to use alternative routes.
Helicopter footage from local news station KMOV showed heavy police presence on the highway and nearby on Ravenwood Avenue in Pine Lawn.