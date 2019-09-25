EDMUNDSON — Police on Wednesday morning were searching for a 16-year-old girl who Edmundson police say was abducted from a relative's home Tuesday night.
Gabriella Sarah Yonko was reported missing from her uncle's Edmundson home at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect is Christopher Johnson, 26, of Breckenridge Hills. Police said Johnson was seen taking Gabriella away in a black 2008 Lexus LS. The vehicle has a Washington license plate BEC5322.
Just after midnight Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an "endangered person alert." While Edmundson police call it an abduction, the Highway Patrol's alert calls it an endangered missing-person case.
Police said Gabriella's phone was detected east of Chicago. Police said Johnson "has a long criminal history including escaping from custody and is known to be physically violent." Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-428-4577.
Edmundson, a city of about 800 people, is south of Interstate 70 and near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport and the cities of Woodson Terrace and St. Ann.