Police issue endangered person advisory for missing Florissant girl, 13

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who they say could be in danger.
Aaniyah Anthony was last seen Thursday, when she apparently ran away from home in Florissant. She didn't have her medication for bipolar and other illnesses. On Sunday night, about 10:30 p.m., she called her aunt crying and said she didn't know where she was. The call then disconnected, police said.
Aaniyah is black, 5-foot-1 and about 165 pounds. She has auburn hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black jacket and sweatpants.
Police issued an endangered person advisory on Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-615-4282.