Police issue missing person advisory for 2 young St. Louis County children

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An endangered person advisory has been issued for two young children who were last seen on Sunday.

St. Louis County police issued the advisory for Imon Henley, 5, and his 4-year-old brother, Inez, and are asking for the public's help to locate them.

The two were last seen Sunday in the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive in north St. Louis County, police said.

Neither the boys' family nor Division of Family Services officials know where the children are, police said.

Anyone who has seen the children or a vehicle or person associated with them, or has information on the disappearance is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

