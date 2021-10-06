 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police issue missing person advisory for 2 young St. Louis County children
0 comments

Police issue missing person advisory for 2 young St. Louis County children

{{featured_button_text}}
Missing boys in St. Louis County

Imon Henley, 5, and Inez Henley, 4. who St. Louis County Police reported missing on Oct. 6.

 St. Louis County Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An endangered person advisory has been issued for two young children who were last seen on Sunday.

St. Louis County police issued the advisory for Imon Henley, 5, and his 4-year-old brother, Inez, and are asking for the public's help to locate them. 

The two were last seen Sunday in the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive in north St. Louis County, police said. 

Neither the boys' family nor Division of Family Services officials know where the children are, police said.

Anyone who has seen the children or a vehicle or person associated with them, or has information on the disappearance is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News