Police: Kirkwood house explosion tied to manufacture of marijuana concentrate 'honey oil'

A house explosion on a quiet, tree-lined street Sunday morning in Kirkwood has been tied to the manufacture of a potent marijuana concentrate using butane gas, the Post-Dispatch has learned.
Sometimes called "honey oil," the product has been blamed for explosions elsewhere across the country, particularly in western states, sometimes leveling homes and seriously injuring or killing occupants.
Local fire authorities said they couldn't immediately recall something similar here.
No one was hurt in the explosion in Kirkwood about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, although a man in his 30s who was inside the residence was able to escape on his own. He declined medical treatment, officials said. Police had gone inside to find him after being told by neighbors that he was trapped inside, and an officer was met by heavy smoke before realizing the resident was already outside.
Police confiscated several marijuana plants from the property.
Investigators with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit, including an FBI agent, probed the explosion in the 400 block of Greenleaf Drive to find the cause. On Thursday, a spokesman for the Kirkwood Police Department released their findings.
"The explosion was due to an extraction process of THC, from marijuana, using butane," Kirkwood police Officer Gary Baldridge told the newspaper in an email.
The damage was limited to the kitchen area of the brick, Cape Cod-style home, although windows in all four corners of the home were blown out. A man who was home when it exploded was able to get out on his own and was unhurt, police said.
Police have made no arrests, Baldridge said.
"When the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for consideration," he added.
Kirkwood fire Chief Jim Silvernail said, "This is the first one in Kirkwood and the first one in our area that I'm aware of. With marijuana being more prevalent, you definitely have the ability to see more of this.
"Even if it's legal for them to have medical marijuana plants, it's still highly illegal to chemically extract it," Silvernail said.
St. Louis fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said he sees nationwide bulletins talking about the explosions elsewhere but said he hasn't come across it yet in the city.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, "honey oil" is a highly potent concentrated form of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) similar in appearance to butter or honey. One method to make it is using highly flammable butane to extract the THC from the plant. Users can smoke it, vape it or even mix it with food and drinks.
A DEA agent said he didn't know of a local case of a honey oil explosion but said the problem was "like wildfire out West."
The California-based Fire and Burn Foundation said a honey lab is more dangerous than a meth lab. Only 300 milliliters of ignited butane vapors can reach 3,500 degrees, the agency said in an informational flyer about honey oil.
"About 10 ounces has enough explosive force to blow up a room," the foundation said. "Fumes from the processing can cause a blast capable of destroying a three-bedroom home."
According to the DEA's National Drug Threat Assessment report, 180 clandestine THC extraction labs were found in 2019, most of them in California. A quarter of those were discovered because of a fire or explosion.
Property records list a married couple as owning the home, but neighbors said the couple lives elsewhere and their son stays at the home. He has been there a few years and lives with his dog, one neighbor said, and hasn't caused any problems. Another neighbor told a reporter Thursday, "He's great; I don't want to talk about it."
The homeowner, reached at his office Thursday, said, "I really don't have much to say about it."
A man on Instagram who refers to himself as a "licensed cannabis cultivator" — and has the same last name as the home's owner — had posted a photo of a dog in front of the same house on Greenleaf, dated prior to the explosion. That photo was visible several days ago but now appears to have been taken down.