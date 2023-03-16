ST. CHARLES — Fifteen-year-old Lydia Elking was killed last month when a drug deal turned into an attempted robbery, St. Charles police said on Thursday.

The new information came as police announced the arrest of a third juvenile in the case, a 17-year-old boy from Lake Saint Louis. That boy allegedly drove with Lydia on Feb. 18 to St. Charles to sell drugs to 16- and 17-year-old boys.

The 16- and 17-year-olds instead pulled a gun and said they were going to rob Lydia and the 17-year-old driver. Lydia was shot in the upper torso. The 17-year-old driver drove her to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she died.

The 16- and 17-year-old were arrested and charged the night of Feb. 19, and police seized a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun they believe was used in the shooting. The teens are being held in St. Charles County Juvenile Detention on charges of second-degree murder, robbery, assault and armed criminal action.

The 17-year-old driver from Lake Saint Louis is being held in Boone County Juvenile Detention. He is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance near a school.

The shooting took place in the area of Oak Avenue and Perry Street, a residential neighborhood near Lincoln Elementary School and Lindenwood University. According to police, the 17-year-old had once previously gone to the same area to sell drugs to the same 16- and 17-year-old suspects.

All three suspects were charged in St. Charles County Family Court. It would be up to that court to determine if they will be prosecuted as adults. If they are, the case will be handled by the office of St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar, a spokesperson said.

Lydia was a sophomore at Liberty High School in Lake Saint Louis, where she was on the varsity soccer team. At a balloon release and prayer ceremony at the school four days after she died, she was also remembered for her infectious smile and her ability to be friends with everyone.

A GoFundMe account started by her sister Dani Elking has raised more than $131,000 from 8,900 people. Donations range from $5 to $2,000.

St. Charles police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call 636-949-3309.

This story has been updated to indicate that both the victim's hometown and high school were in Lake Saint Louis.