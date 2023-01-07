Police launch investigation Saturday after East St. Louis man dies in shooting

Police launched an investigation Saturday into an East St. Louis shooting death.

Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide.

The victim was identified as a 35-year-old East St. Louis resident. Police said he was fatally injured after being struck by gunfire.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS) or members of the police at 618-343-5239. Witnesses sharing information are able to remain anonymous.