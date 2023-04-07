ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police officers appear to have followed department policy this week during a chase that led to the death of another driver, County Executive Sam Page said on Friday.

"Police are put in a difficult position when they decide to pursue someone who is a danger to our community," County Executive Sam Page said in a statement. "Policy appears to have been followed in this case, but the suspect ignored police, resulting in the tragic death of a bystander. This case highlights the risk associated with pursuits."

But one activist questioned whether Tuesday's fatal chase — which started with the theft of laundry detergent from a Dollar General — was justified under the department's own policy.

"It’s unfortunate we risked the lives of police officers and the citizens over some laundry detergent," St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt told the Post-Dispatch on Friday. "I would probably take a different position if the person flashed a gun, because that’s a dangerous person, but that wasn’t the case. It was somebody who stole some detergent."

On Thursday, authorities charged Daryl Powell, 31, with murder. They said Powell drove the getaway car after his passengers stole a cart of laundry detergent from a Dollar General store and beat an employee with a container. Powell then fled from police in both St. Louis and St. Louis County, authorities said, and crashed into 34-year-old Jerome Hightower. Hightower died at a hospital that afternoon.

Two toddlers were also in Powell's car at the time of the chase, police said.

Police pursuits have been a contentious issue in St. Louis and St. Louis County. At least 10 people have been killed during chases in the last year and a half, including several who were not involved in the pursuits.

Brian Ashworth, chair of the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners, said the agency's pursuit policy is reviewed often, and said it was most recently updated sometime in the middle of last year.

"When we pursue and tragedy happens, it’s terrible," he told the Post-Dispatch. "And our condolences go out to Mr. Hightower’s family."

Ashworth acknowledged the danger in pursuing suspects and said the department keeps the policy up to date with current best practices. The challenge, he said, is finding a balance between the danger of a pursuit and the risk of a person harming someone else in another way if they're not arrested by officers.

Fatal police pursuits are an issue seen across the country, according to the Department of Justice. In a May 2017 study, researchers found an average 355 people were killed annually in pursuit-related crashes.

Pruitt said that after he learned of the what happened prior to the chase, he questioned whether the chase was justified under current policy. Pruitt's organization called in a federal mediator last year to facilitate discussions between the NAACP and city and county police departments, hoping to set parameters for when police chases are warranted.

"I question if the policy that justifies the chase — as it relates to an individual being dangerous and a danger to the public — I question whether it was met in this particular instance," he said. "Simply because they struck someone in the head with a bottle of laundry detergent in trying to escape from the store, I question if this rises to the level that is the intent of the policy as it relates to 'dangerous.'"

Police say one of Powell's codefendants, 30-year-old Javon Crawford, hit the store's assistant manager in the head more than 10 times with a container of laundry detergent that weighed about 11 pounds. The assistant manager was injured, but the Post-Dispatch confirmed he returned to work the next day.

The officers involved in Tuesday's pursuit are not on administrative leave, said spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus. Per policy, a supervisor will review the circumstances of the chase and the officer's actions to determine if they followed department policy. If the supervisor believes the chase did not follow policy, the Bureau of Professional Standards will investigate further.

Pruitt cited a law passed in 2021 in Washington state that sought to reduce police pursuit deaths by keeping police from chasing suspects in cars unless they have probable cause of a violent crime or sex crime. In October 2022, an NPR affiliate reported there had been one police pursuit death in the state since the law was implemented — down from seven in 2020 and seven in 2019.

But a law just passed the Washington Senate that would lower the threshold for pursuits to police having reasonable suspicion that a person has committed or is committing a crime, according to The Seattle Times.

Since the beginning of 2022, more than 4,000 drivers have failed to stop for officers in St. Louis County, said Panus. Of those, 77 led to police pursuits.

St. Louis County Chief Kenneth Gregory was out of the office Friday and unavailable for comment, Panus said.

Panus on Friday said the memorandum of understanding between the NAACP, city police and county police "has some great points in it regarding education and new technology."

The agencies plan to host a press conference once the agreement is signed, she said.