Police look for vehicle after burglary leaves one dead in St. Clair County

Car

Investigators released these images of the car they're looking for.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Detectives investigating a homicide in rural New Athens want to find a light blue Chevrolet Equinox that has a yellow light or a small light bar on the roof.

Officials released information about the vehicle Saturday after a man was killed and two men were wounded when they apparently interrupted a burglary at a home Thursday. 

The incident happened in the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road.

Investigators said they have no suspects in the case.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is leading the investigation. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department at 618-825-2051. 

