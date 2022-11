ST. LOUIS — Police are looking into possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child after a 3-year-old boy shot himself in the eye Saturday afternoon.

The boy was in critical condition at Cardinal Glennon Hospital, according to police. The shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of California Avenue in Benton Park West. Police said it appeared the child accidentally shot himself.

The Child Abuse Unit of the St. Louis police department is investigating the incident.