ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery Thursday in south St. Louis.
The man, described as in his 20s to 30s and wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and glasses, is suspected of holding up the BMO Harris Bank at Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street in south St. Louis around 4 p.m. on Thursday. The man said he had a gun and demanded money. After taking money from a drawer, the man ran out. No one was injured.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a potential reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.