Updated at 8 p.m. with charges against suspect.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police say a 25-year-old Dellwood man assaulted and stole a car from a man in his 80s early Monday, went to White Castle with the victim's car and then led police on a chase into Illinois before he was arrested and charged.
St. Louis County prosecutors charged Markel Devante Hutton of the 300 block of Wedge Drive with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of third-degree assault, one count of armed criminal action and one count of resisting arrest. Hutton is being held on $200,000 bail.
The victim was putting an anti-theft device on the steering wheel of his 2000 Honda CR-V at about 12:15 a.m. when police say Hutton opened the victim's door and pointed a gun in his face. He ordered the victim to unlock the device and throw his keys on the ground. As the victim got out of the car, police say, Hutton shoved him to the ground and hit him on the back.
Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle at about 3:30 a.m. at White Castle, 10720 Bellefontaine Road. When officers approached, police say, Hutton sped away and led officers on a pursuit that continued into Illinois. The chase ended near Troy, Ill., when Hutton ran from the car and was captured.
Hutton admitted to fleeing from police, according to court documents.