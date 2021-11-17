 Skip to main content
Police make arrest in killing of 19-year-old in Fountain Park
Police make arrest in killing of 19-year-old in Fountain Park

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to the killing of a 19-year-old last month in north St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood.

Shaun Leachman, of Cool Valley, was shot about 5 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 700 block of North Euclid Avenue, police said.

He was found on the ground on North Euclid and was breathing, but not conscious, when police arrived. He died later at a hospital.

Police on Wednesday say plan to apply for warrants against the man arrested in the case.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the suspect as he had not been formally charged by Wednesday afternoon. 

