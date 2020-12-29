Police: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend and her child on Christmas is in a standoff with police

UPDATED at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday with more information.

VELDA CITY — A Spanish Lake man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her daughter on Christmas Day is in a standoff with police Tuesday evening at a Velda City home, police said.

Timothy Brown, 30, is inside a home in the 7100 block of Edison Avenue, Velda City police say.

Someone inside the home fired at least one shot at police earlier in the standoff, but no one was hit. Two more shots were fired at 5:45 p.m., but it was unclear who fired them or if they were related to the standoff. Soon after, an armored vehicle arrived on the scene.

Police have the house surrounded. St. Louis County police repeatedly shouted for Brown to "come to the front door with nothing in your hands."

"I know you can hear me," an officer said into a megaphone, addressing Brown by name just after 6:30 p.m. "I need you to answer the phone. I need you to talk with us. As you can see, Timothy, we're not going anywhere."