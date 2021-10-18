 Skip to main content
Police: Man arrested in connection with 2020 fatal shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police said Monday a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in September 2020.

Marvailes Emory, 34, of St. Louis was shot and killed at about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2020, in the 1500 block of North 13th Street on the city’s north side.

Police investigators will apply for warrants against a 33-year-old suspect with the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

