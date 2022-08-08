 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old in St. Louis

Matthew Nikolai

Matthew Nikolai, 17, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill, was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening.

 Photo courtesy Christian Brothers College High School

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was arrested on Monday for leaving the scene of a crash that left a 17-year-old dead last month.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the man since he had not yet been charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Friday evening. 

On July 29, Matthew Nikolai, 17, was crossing Chippewa Street, walking toward Ted Drewes, when he was struck by a pickup going west that did not stop. He later died at a hospital.

Authorities say Nikolai then tumbled into an eastbound lane, where he was hit by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by an 18-year-old woman, police said. The 18-year-old stopped, and police said she cooperated with the investigation.

Nikolai was a rising senior at Christian Brothers College High School.

