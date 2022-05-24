Police: Man assaulted in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted downtown Tuesday afternoon, and fired a shot from his gun, as he and a woman were walking near the 700 block of Market Street, police said.

The man and the woman were walking in the vicinity of Ballpark Village around 4 p.m., just a few hours before a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium, when two men in a vehicle pulled up nearby, got out and began assaulting the man on the sidewalk, said St. Louis police Lt. Donna Garrett.

The man who was attacked had a gun, and managed to fire a shot that did not strike anyone, Garrett said. The men who had attacked him then took the gun and beat up the man before fleeing, police said.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken away on a stretcher. No other details were available on the incident.

Downtown crime has been a topic of concern among city officials, residents and businesses in recent months.

Authorities announced Monday that rentable electric scooter companies would shut down the service in the downtown area at 7 p.m. after police said there have been large crowds of young people on the scooters disrupting general safety in recent weekends.

In another effort to control seasonal crowds, city police in April announced increased patrols between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays downtown. To curb cruising and riverfront congestion, the city also began closing Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard at 7 p.m.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.